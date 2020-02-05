NZ vs IND: Ross Taylor reveals primary reason behind Kiwis' victory

"It's been a happy hunting ground for me. It was nice to be there at the end after I got out thrice towards the end in the T20 series," he added.

Taylor was at the wrong end of defeats in the last three T20Is as India swept the series 5-0. New Zealand came close, but blew away the game in all three occasions. More importantly, Taylor was at the crease, but failed to take the team home.

On Wednesday, the seasoned batsman brought up his 21st hundred in style and remained not out on 109 to take his team over the line.