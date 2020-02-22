NZ vs IND: Ross Taylor receives standing ovation from crowd during his 100th Test match at Basin Reserve

New Zealand's Ross Taylor marked his 100th Test match in the ongoing series against India at Basin Reserve, therefore, completing the century appearance mark in all formats of the game.
As Taylor stepped out to bat, he received a standing ovation from the stadium crowd.
In the history of cricket, no player men or women was able to play the 100 matches across all three formats. The 35-year-old recently played his 100th T20I game against India on February 2. While the experienced batsman has featured in 231 ODIs for New Zealand.
Taylor has scored 8570 runs in the 50-over format with an average of 48.69 while he amassed 1909 runs in the shortest format of the game.
In the longest format of the game, he has scored 7174 runs with an average of 46.28 including 19 tons and 33 fifties.
New Zealand are currently hosting India for a two-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) after clinching the ODI series 3-0.
Asked to bat first in the first Test, India bundled out for 165 while New Zealand's debutante Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to knock India out in little over an hour on the second day of the game.
Skipper Kane Williamson made sure New Zealand didn't let the efforts of the bowlers go in vain as the hosts collected 99 runs in the afternoon session and further strengthened their position on Day Two at the Basin Reserve.
