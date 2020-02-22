NZ vs IND: Ross Taylor receives standing ovation from crowd during his 100th Test match at Basin Reserve

In the longest format of the game, he has scored 7174 runs with an average of 46.28 including 19 tons and 33 fifties.

New Zealand are currently hosting India for a two-match ICC World Test Championship (WTC) after clinching the ODI series 3-0.

Asked to bat first in the first Test, India bundled out for 165 while New Zealand's debutante Kyle Jamieson and veteran Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to knock India out in little over an hour on the second day of the game.

Skipper Kane Williamson made sure New Zealand didn't let the efforts of the bowlers go in vain as the hosts collected 99 runs in the afternoon session and further strengthened their position on Day Two at the Basin Reserve.