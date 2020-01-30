NZ VS IND: Kiwis announce squad for ODI series against 'Men in Blue'

Meanwhile, Ish Sodhi has been included in the squad for only the first ODI in Hamilton. He will be released for the second unofficial 'Test' between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch on February 7.

Coach Gary Stead said his team was aware of the task at hand and looked up to his batsmen to step up.

"We've seen from the Twenty20 series (India) are clearly as strong as ever," Stead said.

"While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world.

This is the first ODI series for New Zealand since their infamous 'loss' in the 2019 World Cup final.

New Zealand trail the ongoing five-match T20 International series against India 0-3.

ODI squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (1st ODI), Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.