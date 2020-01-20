NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma sustains ankle injury before Test squad announcement

New Delhi: India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma hurt his ankle badly while bowling during a Ranji Trophy game here on Monday, just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour.

Spearheading the Delhi attack against Vidarbha, the extent of the 31-year-old's injury is not known, but Ishant looked in real pain as he hobbled off the ground with the help of support staff.

The injury happened in the fifth over of Vidarbha's second innings and Ishant's third over.

It was a short delivery, which rival skipper Faiz Fazal tried to pull but the ball hit the pads, as Ishant vociferously appealed on the follow through before slipping suddenly.