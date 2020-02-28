NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma suffers from ankle injury, likely to miss 2nd Test

As Ishant (5/68 in 22.2 overs) remained the stand-out bowler for India, his five-wicket haul was 11th of his career in Test cricket. With that, he joined legendary Indian bowler Zaheer Khan in the elite list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls. While Ishant Sharma took 97 Tests to reach this mark, Zaheer Khan did it in 92 Tests. Both of them share the second position.

The lanky pacer, who has taken 297 wickets in 97 Tests so far, is just three wickets away from entering an exclusive club for Indian pacers which only comprises of Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan. The club is of pacers with more than 300 wickets for India. Kapil Dev has 434 wickets and Zaheer Khan has 311 wickets in Tests for India. With his ankle injury, Ishant's inclusion in the list is likely to be delayed.