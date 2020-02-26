NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma just three wickets away from achieving magnificent Test record

Earlier, Sharma also managed break another record. His five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the first match was his 11th in Test cricket. With this, he joined Zaheer Khan in the elite list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls. While Ishant Sharma took 97 Tests to reach this mark, Zaheer Khan did it in 92 Tests. Both of them share the second position.

Indian legend Kapil Dev tops the majestic list with a staggering 23 five-wicket haul. Javagal Srinath follows Zaheer and Ishant with 10 five-wicket hauls. Next, come Irfan Pathan and Venkatesh Prasad with 7 five-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket.

Ishant also managed to reach the third position in the list of bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in away Tests. He surpassed Bhagwat Chandrasekhar and Zaheer Khan to enter the list. Kapil Dev tops that list with 12, followed by Anil Kumble with 10. Ishant takes the third position, with 9 five-wicket hauls. Chandrasekhar and Zaheer share the fourth position with 8 five-wicket hauls.

In the first Test match, India started the fourth day on 144 for four. They were bowled out for 191 in 81 overs in their second innings. This was a shade better after their dismal 165 in the first innings, which eventually proved to be decisive. Trent Boult (4/39 in 22 overs) and Tim Southee (5/61 in 21 overs), one of the finest but most under-rated new ball pairs in world cricket, showed that when it boils down to playing incisive seam and swing bowling, this batting line-up is still a work in progress.

The required target of nine runs was knocked off by New Zealand without much ado for their 100th Test win. India's last defeat was against Australia at Perth during the 2018-19 series but the loss at the Basin Reserve would hurt them more because the visitors have not surrendered in such fashion of late.

