NZ vs IND: Hardik Pandya heads to London after being ruled out of the series

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly made it clear that all players must report to the NCA to undergo rehab.

"I met Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA," Ganguly had said.

"Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don''t feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way.

"We are going full throttle with the NCA. Construction work will start (at the new land) and it will be a state-of-the-art unit. In 18 months'' time, if we are still there, you will see an NCA that will be spick and span.