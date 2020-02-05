NZ vs IND 1st ODI: Centurion Ross Taylor guides Kiwis to 4-wicket win over Men in Blue

Hamilton: Young batsman Shreyas Iyer's maiden ODI hundred went in vain as New Zealand defeated India by four wickets in the series-opener, here on Wednesday.

Producing a commanding batting performance, India posted a competitive 347 for four but seasoned Ross Taylor anchored the Kiwi chase with an unbeaten 109-run knock.

The hosts overhauled the stiff target with 11 balls to spare with the Indian bowlers struggling badly despite having a big total to defend.