NZ vs IND: A quick take on why India lost their first Test against New Zealand

Even senior team members like Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to prove their money’s worth in the encounter. The problem of a batting collapse has plagued this team since ages, and this Test was not so different. Kohli said, “As a batting unit, we take a lot of pride in being competitive, and we were just not competitive enough. I don’t think we put their bowlers under enough pressure in the first innings.”

Another problem is India’s miserable lower order. Seldom have they managed to play well in the face of a batting collapse. India’s lower order, unlike New Zealand’s (who managed to play very well towards the end), did not even put up a fight. This has been one of India’s biggest problems in overseas conditions.

The bowlers were one good thing that India would take from the first Test. Kohli hailed their effort and said, “The bowlers toiled well, as a bowling group we've taken pride in being competitive. Till the first seven New Zealand wickets, we were really good.”