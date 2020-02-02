NZ vs IND 5th T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast

The 'Men in Blue' eye a historic T20I series whitewash against the 'Blackcaps' as they face each other for the final encounter of the five-match T20I series on Sunday. New Zealand have never lost all games in a bilateral T20I series (three or more matches) at home.
India will have their mind set elsewhere though, pertinently the experimentation cycle ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The fourth T20I was a step in that direction, but it mostly came to nought with the likes of Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube wasting their opportunities.
When is New Zealand vs India 5th T20I match taking place?
The match will be played on 2 February, Sunday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 12.30 PM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the match online?
The match will be aired online on Hotstar.
The team management would want Sanju Samson to show more patience after a dismal performance in the fourth match, while backing him to come good once again. Elsewhere, with Manish Pandey firming up the number six spot, Shreyas Iyer could be promoted to number three.
The bigger question will be about the keeper-batsmen spot. While skipper Kohli has more-or-less confirmed that KL Rahul would keep the wickets in the ODI series as well, the team management could choose to play Rishabh Pant in the final T20I, thereby ensuring that Rahul is well rested for the 50-over matches.
At the Westpac Stadium, Rohit Sharma was rested to create an additional space in the batting line-up. Logic dictates that Kohli will take Sunday off and Rohit could lead instead, thus continuing with the one additional batting spot. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah could be rested with Mohammed Shami coming back to maintain the three-pacer theory.
Meanwhile, Kane Williamson is expected to be fit for the clash, after he missed out in Wellington due to a left shoulder niggle. The hosts will have greater concern over their lack of finishing though, after squandering two last over winning positions in two consecutive games, and the series along with.
Squad:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
