NZ vs IND 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma completes 14,000 international runs

Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the eighth Indian batsman to score 14,000 international runs across different formats of the game.

He achieved the feat against New Zealand in the ongoing fifth and final T20I of the five-match series here at the Bay Oval.

Apart from Rohit, Mohammad Azharuddin (15,593) Virender Sehwag (17,253), MS Dhoni (17,266), Sourav Ganguly (18,575), Virat Kohli (21,788), Rahul Dravid (24,208) and Sachin Tendulkar (34,357) are the other Indian batsman to score more than 14,000 international runs.