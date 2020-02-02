Cricket

NZ vs IND 5th T20I: India wins toss, opts to bat first

Only one change for India. Rohit Sharma comes in for Virat Kohli. No change for New Zealand.

Photo: Twitter/ BCCI

Team India skipper, Rohit Sharma, who is filing in for Virat Kohli, has won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth T20 International at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Only one change for India. Rohit Sharma comes in for Virat Kohli. Rohit says Sanju Samson will open with KL Rahul and he will come in at number three.

Kane Williamson misses this match too as Tim Southee will lead the Kiwis in final T20I. No change for New Zealand.

India lead the five-match series 4-0.

Playing XI

India: Lokesh Rahul(w), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

