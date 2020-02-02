NZ vs IND 5th T20I: Deja Vu for Sanju Samson?

With all eyes on the top-order batsman, Sanju Samson on Sunday failed to impress for a second time in a row as he was dismissed for just two runs in the ongoing fifth T20I against New Zealand at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

The side made just one change as Rohit Sharma came back into the side in place of Virat Kohli.

Samson played just five balls before he was caught by Mitchell Santner on Scott Kuggeleijn delivery.

The right-handed batsman managed to score just eight runs in the fourth T20I against the Kiwis. Surprisingly, it was Kuggeleijn's over in which Samson was dismissed again, thanks to another catch by Santner.

More surprisingly to Samson's dismay, it was the same over and the same ball on which he was sent back to the pavilion.