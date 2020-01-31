NZ vs IND 4th T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast

With India affirming an unassailable lead in the five-match series on Wednesday, Virat Kohli will have his eyes set on the T20 World Cup and the experimentation he could do to ensure a balanced side. With nothing left to lose, New Zealand, too, will contemplate making some changes to their squad.

From an Indian perspective, the need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire. The same was mentioned by Kohli after the match. Both, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, pride themselves on a win-at-all-times mentality, and they have a rare chance to blank out a 5-0 sweep in this T20I series, thus etching out a slice of history.