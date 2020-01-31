NZ vs IND 4th T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast

With India affirming an unassailable lead in the five-match series on Wednesday, Virat Kohli will have his eyes set on the T20 World Cup and the experimentation he could do to ensure a balanced side. With nothing left to lose, New Zealand, too, will contemplate making some changes to their squad.
From an Indian perspective, the need of the hour is to find a balance between experimentation and the winning desire. The same was mentioned by Kohli after the match. Both, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, pride themselves on a win-at-all-times mentality, and they have a rare chance to blank out a 5-0 sweep in this T20I series, thus etching out a slice of history.
When is New Zealand vs India 4th T20I match taking place?
The match will be played on 31 January, Friday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Sky Stadium, Wellington.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 12.30 PM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the match online?
The match would be aired online on Hotstar.ind
India wouldn't need to change too much to retain a near full-strength playing eleven. There are obvious contenders for certain spots in both batting and bowling department should experimentation kick in.
Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are waiting for opportunities, with the former expected to get a look-in. Pant's call-up would depend on which batsman is left out, and whether KL Rahul will continue to keep wickets.
Any of the top four can be rested over the next two games. Indeed it wouldn't be a stretch of imagination if one of Kohli and Rohit Sharma were alternately rested in Wellington and Mt. Maunganui.
Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini are waiting in the wings. All three may not get a look-in immediately. Rest assured though, the team management is sure to rotate a spinner and pacer each.
Squad:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
