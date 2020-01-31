NZ vs IND 4th T20I: Another superover, another victory for Virat Kohli's Men in Blue

Chasing 166, New Zealand lost its first wicket with just 22 runs on the board as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Martin Guptill (4) in the fourth over of the innings.

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert then retrieved the innings for New Zealand as the duo put on 74 runs for the second wicket. India finally got the breakthrough of Munro (64) in the 12th over as he was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out.

Immediately after Tom Bruce (0) was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, reducing Kiwis to 97/3. However, Seifert and Ross Taylor staged a comeback to put Kiwis in a comfortable position.

The duo put on a stand of 62 runs, but with seven runs required off the final, Taylor (24) was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. The final over saw plenty of drama as KL Rahul ran out Seifert (57) and Kiwis required three runs from three balls to win the match.

Thakur kept on leading India's fightback as he went on to dismiss Daryl Mitchell (4) and Kiwis required two runs off the final delivery of the match. The match went into the super over as India managed to run-out Mitchell Santner (2).

In the end, Kiwis got over the line by five wickets and with balls to spare.