NZ vs IND 3rd T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast

After a dominating performance in the first two matches, the ‘Men in Blue’ will target a series win with a third consecutive victory in the five-match T20I series against the ‘Black Caps’ when they face each other at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday.
In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it was the bowlers of the Indian team who restricted the Black Caps to a below-par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park, which the Men in Blue again chased down without breaking much sweat.
When is New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match taking place?
The match will be played on 29 January, Wednesday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 12.30 PM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the match online?
The match would be aired online on Hotstar.
Teams’ H2H T20 RECORD
India: 5
New Zealand: 8
IN SPOTLIGHT
India: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja
New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi
Probable Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett/Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.
Squad:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
(With Inputs from Agencies)
