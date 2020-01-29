NZ vs IND 3rd T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast

After a dominating performance in the first two matches, the ‘Men in Blue’ will target a series win with a third consecutive victory in the five-match T20I series against the ‘Black Caps’ when they face each other at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday.

In the first match, India chased down the 204-run target with utmost ease, showing their batting depth whereas in the second T20I, it was the bowlers of the Indian team who restricted the Black Caps to a below-par total of 132/5 at the Eden Park, which the Men in Blue again chased down without breaking much sweat.

When is New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match taking place?

The match will be played on 29 January, Wednesday.

Where is the match taking place?

The match will take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 12.30 PM IST.

Where can you watch live coverage of the match?

The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.

Can you watch the match online?

The match would be aired online on Hotstar.