NZ vs IND 3rd T20I: Twitterati doff their hats as Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami come up clutch

In what was a thrilling super-over affair, India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I of the series at Seddon Park on Wednesday.
In the super-over, New Zealand came to bat first and posted a target of 18 runs for India. Virat Kohli led side scored three runs on the first two balls. With 14 runs required from 3 balls, Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes on the last two balls propelling India to a victory.
Pacer Mohammed Shami turned the tables in India's favour during the last over after dismissing huge threats, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to stop them from scoring 3 runs in 5 balls.
The batsman and bowler garnered massive respect from many on Twitter for their efforts.
Former cricket Virender Sehwag was among the many to applaud the duo. "Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai ! So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible. But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami. Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND " Sehwag tweeted.
Yuvraj Singh also praised man of the match Rohit Sharma after a thrilling performance. "Brothaman you beauty," read the tweet.
The skipper himself, Virat Kohli took to Twitter lauding the team efforts. "That's how we do it!" Kohli tweeted.
With this victory, India has taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series. However, their next fixture will be played on Friday, January 31.
