NZ vs IND 3rd T20I: Twitterati doff their hats as Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami come up clutch

In what was a thrilling super-over affair, India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I of the series at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

In the super-over, New Zealand came to bat first and posted a target of 18 runs for India. Virat Kohli led side scored three runs on the first two balls. With 14 runs required from 3 balls, Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes on the last two balls propelling India to a victory.

Pacer Mohammed Shami turned the tables in India's favour during the last over after dismissing huge threats, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to stop them from scoring 3 runs in 5 balls.