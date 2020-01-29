NZ vs IND 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma slams 2 sixes in thrilling super over to seal series

India defeated New Zealand in a thrilling super over in the third T20I of the series at Seddon Park here on Wednesday.

In the super-over, New Zealand came to bat first and posted a target of 18 runs for India. Virat Kohli led side scored three runs on the first two balls. With 14 runs required from 3 balls, Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes on the last two balls propelling India to a victory.

With this victory, India has taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20I series.