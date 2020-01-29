NZ vs IND 3rd T20I: New Zealand win toss, opt to field

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against India in the third of the five-match T20I at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday.

Kane Williamson said, "We will bowl first. A new surface, hopefully, we will get something from it. Need to follow our plans, we are playing a strong side, a new ground, a new surface, do the job with the ball."

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it's pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn't in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that comes. Don't worry about too many changes, just go out there and do the job."

While India has not made any change, New Zealand, on the other hand, have made one change. They've brought in Scott Kuggeleijn to replace Blair Tickner.