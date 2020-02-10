NZ vs IND 3rd ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast

After losing the first two matches, and with that the series, India will fight for nothing but their self-respect in the third encounter against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

It is possible that India will experiment with their options so as to give other players a chance to play. Although Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that ODIs do not have much relevance this year, they will be looking to end the series on a high and avoid a whitewash before going into the Tests.