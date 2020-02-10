NZ vs IND 3rd ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast

After losing the first two matches, and with that the series, India will fight for nothing but their self-respect in the third encounter against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.
It is possible that India will experiment with their options so as to give other players a chance to play. Although Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that ODIs do not have much relevance this year, they will be looking to end the series on a high and avoid a whitewash before going into the Tests.
When is New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI match taking place?
The match will be played on 11 February, Tuesday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 07.30 AM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the match online?
The match will be aired online on Hotstar.
With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan missing due to injuries, Virat Kohli missing out on scoring big and KL Rahul batting later in the order, India's traditional ODI strength was neutralised without New Zealand having to do any hard work.
Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have shown only momentary flashes of brilliance and have not replicated the kind of starts the Indian batting has grown accustomed to from its top-order.
India may also look to experiment a bit before the Test series. Rahul, Shaw, Iyer, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not take part in the optional practice session on Monday.
Kohli was first into the nets against both pace and spin. Manish Pandey was in the nets beside him, while Rishabh Pant had a long session once again.
In the bowling department, all pacers were present for training, except Mohammed Shami.
New Zealand have added leg spinner Ish Sodhi and pacer Blair Tickner to the squad for this match. Sodhi played in the first ODI at Hamilton, bowling Kohli with a googly.
They were part of the New Zealand A team playing an unofficial Test against India A but did not take part on the fourth day's proceedings. Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.
Squads:
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.
(With Agency Inputs)
