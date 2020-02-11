NZ vs IND 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer brings up his third consecutive fifty

After losing the first two matches, and with that the series, India will fight for nothing but their self-respect in the third encounter against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. It is possible that India will experiment with their options so as to give other players a chance to play. Although Indian skipper Virat Kohli has said that ODIs do not have much relevance this year, they will be looking to end the series on a high and avoid a whitewash before going into the Tests.
The fantastic Shreyas Iyer keeps on proving why it was a good decision to back him. He has put in another special performance for the Men in Blue after scoring a scintillating fifty. This is his third consecutive fifty of the series.
NZ vs IND: IND 119/3 (23)
Shreyas Iyer - 40 (41)
KL Rahul - 27 (40)
Mitchell Santner - 13/0 (3)
Iyer and Rahul have fabulously handled the Indian innings after early batting collapse. Both look set to repeat their heroics from the 1st ODI. Both look in supreme touch and have played some fantastic shots.
Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul look solid after coming on for India. They will try to emulate their performance from their 1st ODI against New Zealand and help India to an above average total.
NZ vs IND: IND 77/3 (15)
Shreyas Iyer - 17 (22)
KL Rahul - 8 (11)
Colin de Grandhomme - 8/0 (2)
Iyer and Rahul, the duo who have been most impressive this series for India, take centre stage after another opening horror-show for India. India have sorely missed the partnership of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. This shows in the team's inability to cope up in their absence.
Horror show for India! Prithvi Shaw, who looked in fine form, gives away his wicket after some suicidal running. India's grip over the match is slipping and they will not be able to reach a good score until and unless someone stands his ground and does something about it.India will have some thinking to do. KL Rahul walks in.
NZ vs IND: IND 56/2 (10)
Prithvi Shaw - 38 (38)
Shreyas Iyer - 7 (7)
Kyle Jamieson - 21/1 (5)
After losing skipper Virat Kohli and opener Mayank Agarwal cheaply, India find themselves in a whole lot of trouble. Shaw and Iyer should hold their ground in order to take India to a respectable total. Shaw has looked in excellent touch today and will hope to build up his innings.
India lose skipper Virat Kohli.Their trend of losing early wickets in the ODI series continues as Indiaare without Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli now. Shreyas Iyer enters the fray.
Mayank Agarwal dismissed by Kyle Jamieson. Another departure for Agarwal (1 off 3 balls) with a single-digit run.
Big news for the Kiwis as skipper Williamson finally makes it back to the squad after missing out the first two ODIs due to injury.
India XI: P Shaw, M Agarwal, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, M Pandey, R Jadeja, S Thakur, N Saini, Y Chahal, J Bumrah
New Zealand XI: M Guptill, H Nicholls, K Williamson, R Taylor, T Latham, J Neesham, C de Grandhomme, M Santner, T Southee, K Jamieson, H Bennett
With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan missing due to injuries, Virat Kohli missing out on scoring big and KL Rahul batting later in the order, India's traditional ODI strength was neutralised without New Zealand having to do any hard work.
Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have shown only momentary flashes of brilliance and have not replicated the kind of starts the Indian batting has grown accustomed to from its top-order.
India may also look to experiment a bit before the Test series. Rahul, Shaw, Iyer, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not take part in the optional practice session on Monday.
Squads:
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)