NZ vs IND 2nd Test: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Ever since India whitewashed the Kiwis in the T20 series, they have had a string of poor results. It seems the loss of Rohit Sharma played a much bigger role for the team than it was let on. This, combined with the poor run in form of skipper Virat Kohli has spelt doom for the Men in Blue.

Due to a multitude of factors, which also includes Jasprit Bumrah's barren spell, India were swept away by the hosts as they lost all matches in the ODI series. They were also particularly uninspiring in the first Test match after they were dominated on all the fronts by New Zealand.

In the second Test, India must not look to repeat the same mistakes they made in the first encounter. The Indian openers have to buck up if they want to provide India with a good start. So far, the duo of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw have not faired well in the opener's position they were given in the ODI as well as the Tests.