NZ vs IND 2nd Test: When, where and how to watch live telecast

India will look for redemption when they face New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday for the second encounter in the two-match Test series. This match will play as the ultimate showdown between the two teams as the result will determine which team had the more successful series.
When is New Zealand vs India 2nd Test match taking place?
The match will be played on 29 February, Saturday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 04.00 AM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the match online?
The match will be aired online on Hotstar.
Ever since India whitewashed the Kiwis in the T20 series, they have had a string of poor results. It seems the loss of Rohit Sharma played a much bigger role for the team than it was let on. This, combined with the poor run in form of skipper Virat Kohli has spelt doom for the Men in Blue.
Due to a multitude of factors, which also includes Jasprit Bumrah's barren spell, India were swept away by the hosts as they lost all matches in the ODI series. They were also particularly uninspiring in the first Test match after they were dominated on all the fronts by New Zealand.
In the second Test, India must not look to repeat the same mistakes they made in the first encounter. The Indian openers have to buck up if they want to provide India with a good start. So far, the duo of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw have not faired well in the opener's position they were given in the ODI as well as the Tests.
The bowlers, even after having a decent outing in the first match, were not as impactful as the Kiwi bowlers. Only Ishant Sharma was the bright light of the Indian bowling lineup with his fifer. His bowling partnership with Ravichandra Ashwin was the only thing that kept the Indians from total annihilation.
With Ishant Sharma's ankle injury possibly putting him on the bench for the second Test, India will be forced to look at other options. Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini will be the two options from which the management will choose from. Although Yadav has been considered to be the number one replacement at such times for India, it is high time that Saini be looked as a a worthy replacement too.
On the other hand, New Zealand will look to provide a repeat of their first-match heroics against the number one Test side in the world. They will be happy with their team and debutant Kyle Jamieson for his fabulous first-innings spell where he took four crucial wickets, including the scalps of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Squads:
India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell.
