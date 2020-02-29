NZ vs IND 2nd Test: India eye to level series

After conceding a heavy defeat in the first Test in Wellington, Team India will look to bounce back and level the two-match series when they take on New Zealand in the second game beginning Saturday. But Ishant Sharma being ruled out of the game is not a news that would be pleasing to skipper Virat Kohli's ears.

Coming back to the game, the highly rated Indian batting line-up, which boasts of having the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, would want to fire on all cylinders after being caught napping against the pace attack of the Black Caps in Wellington. It was India's first loss in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship and even head coach Ravi Shastri acknowledged they needed a "shake-up" to come out of their fixed mindset.

"We were outplayed in the first Test, but I always believe that a shake-up like that is good. It opens your mindset," Shastri said at the pre-match presser on Friday.

"If you have not tasted defeat you can have a closed or fixed mindset. Here, when you see what has happened, it is good and it gives you opportunities to learn. You know what New Zealand are doing and what to expect. It's a good lesson and the boys are up for the challenge," he added.

And their task doesn't seem to get any easier at the Hagley Oval.

Neil Wagner, who is practitioner of the short-ball tactic, will be joining Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson and thus there will be more problems for the Indian batters during the next five days.

Mayank Agarwal and Rahane were the lone two Indian batters who looked to have the arsenal to tackle the conditions as well as the short-pitched stuff bowled by the New Zealand pacers.

So, it would be pertinent for the team that these two continue with their form and in addition, the likes of Kohli, Pujara and Hanuma Vihari also score big so that they can put pressure on the hosts.