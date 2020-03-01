NZ vs IND 2nd Test: Inability to polish off lower-order continues to trouble India

The second day of the Second Test between New Zealand and India has reached a point where it could go in favour of either team. However, a couple of hours ago, India was in the driver’s seat, with the Black Caps struggling at 133 for the loss of five wickets. At the time of writing this piece, they were bowled out, seven runs behind India’s first innings score of 242.
82 runs were added for the last 3 wickets.
These numbers aren’t surprising. In the longest format of the game, India has always struggled to polish off the lower order. This was most recently seen in the first Test where India was in a position to avoid a massive first innings lead, leaving New Zealand at 225 for the loss of seven wickets. The tail wagged and New Zealand ended up scoring 348, a massive first innings lead, which also saw them win comfortably by 10 wickets at the end.
When India toured England in 2018, the inability of the bowlers polishing off the tail was one of the main reasons behind the 3-1 defeat. This was evident on the second day of the fifth Test. England was 181/7 and ended up scoring another 151 runs. During the series, England’s last four batsmen spent over 22 hours at the crease, while India’s final four spent 12 hours and 48 minutes.
Even the more memorable Test series against Australia in 2018-19 could have gone either way depending on the outcome of the first Test. India could have actually won the Test match quite comfortably having Australia struggling at 187/7. However, another lower guard resistance took Australia to 291 before Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket, much to the relief of Virat Kohli and India.
It will be unfair to call the Indian team poor travelers. Most visiting teams look out of sorts these days. The last team that looked dominating while travelling overseas was Graeme Smith’s South Africa when they visited Australia in 2009. People may talk of the recent England victory in South Africa, but that Faf du Plessis’ team was going through some changes, and was considered by many as one of the weakest South African teams to have played international cricket since they returned to the sport in 1991.
However, if India wants to retain the top spot, it needs to look more dominating outside the subcontinent than at home. While we have the best fast bowling unit the country has probably ever seen, the inability to finish the tail will tell the difference between a good bowling unit and a great bowling unit. The batsmen, too, need to up their game. While Kohli has not had the best series, we can’t expect the same from him like we did from Sachin Tendulkar in the 1990s. The attitude, “Tendulkar out matlab khel khatam’ should not repeat itself. This Indian team has the potential to be amongst the greatest the world has seen, but unless we get the basics right, they will just be another Indian team that did not live up to its potential.
