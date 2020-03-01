NZ vs IND 2nd Test: Inability to polish off lower-order continues to trouble India

The second day of the Second Test between New Zealand and India has reached a point where it could go in favour of either team. However, a couple of hours ago, India was in the driver’s seat, with the Black Caps struggling at 133 for the loss of five wickets. At the time of writing this piece, they were bowled out, seven runs behind India’s first innings score of 242.

82 runs were added for the last 3 wickets.

These numbers aren’t surprising. In the longest format of the game, India has always struggled to polish off the lower order. This was most recently seen in the first Test where India was in a position to avoid a massive first innings lead, leaving New Zealand at 225 for the loss of seven wickets. The tail wagged and New Zealand ended up scoring 348, a massive first innings lead, which also saw them win comfortably by 10 wickets at the end.