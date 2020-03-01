NZ vs Ind 2nd Test: Batsmen succumb to short ball barrage after Shami-Bumrah spell

India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting show as New Zealand regained complete control after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead in the second Test here on Sunday.

Shami (4/81 in 23.1 overs) and Bumrah (3/62 in 22 overs) were brilliant in their execution, dismissing New Zealand for 235 in 73.1 overs as they showed why they are one of deadliest fast bowling pair in Test match cricket.

However, India's top-order failed miserably once again as New Zealand bounced back, reducing India to 90 for six at stumps on day two as a three-day finish is on the cards.