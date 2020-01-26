NZ vs IND 2nd T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Riding high from the stellar run-chase in the first encounter, the Indians will back themselves on a repeat performance throughout the series. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be on the lookout for revenge after an unsuccessful outing in the first match.
When is the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match taking place?
The match will be played on 24 January, Friday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 12.20 PM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the match online?
The match can be watched online on Hotstar.
India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won't come as a surprise. Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler on either side to concede less than eight runs per over at the peculiar shaped ground with short boundaries in the series opener on Friday.
Black Caps, on the other hand, might look to make some changes, especially to their bowling department which appeared to lack potency in the first game. Their batsmen, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor all scored runs which is a good sign for the hosts. However, it is their bowling unit which has to step up and pick wickets at crucial junctures of the game, something which Williamson himself pointed out after the first game.
Squad:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
(With Inputs from Agencies)
