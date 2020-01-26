NZ vs IND 2nd T20I: When, where and how to watch live telecast

Riding high from the stellar run-chase in the first encounter, the Indians will back themselves on a repeat performance throughout the series. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will be on the lookout for revenge after an unsuccessful outing in the first match.

When is the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match taking place?

The match will be played on 24 January, Friday.

Where is the match taking place?

The match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 12.20 PM IST.

Where can you watch live coverage of the match?

The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.

Can you watch the match online?

The match can be watched online on Hotstar.