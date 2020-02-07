NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast

When is New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match taking place?

The match will be played on 08 February, Saturday.

Where is the match taking place?

The match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 07.30 AM IST.

Where can you watch live coverage of the match?

The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.

Can you watch the match online?

The match will be aired online on Hotstar.