NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast

After getting thoroughly beaten by New Zealand in the 1st encounter at Hamilton on Wednesday, India faces a do-or-die situation in the second ODI at Eden Park on Saturday. If the Men in Blue lose this match, the ODI series will belong to the Kiwis.
When is New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI match taking place?
The match will be played on 08 February, Saturday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 07.30 AM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the match online?
The match will be aired online on Hotstar.
On Wednesday, India couldn't manage to defend a stiff 348-run target as New Zealand rode on Ross Taylor's unbeaten ton to take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, Virat Kohli and boys will feel confident in their abilities to level the series and set up a decider as they did the same against Australia at home, wherein they bounced back from a 10-wicket opening defeat to take the series 2-1.
The main area of concern for Kohli will be their bowling which has been a touch expensive. Both spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja went for plenty in the first game and even pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah, failed to put pressure on the Kiwi batters.
Meanwhile, what the Black Caps will need to work upon is to hold their nerves in the dying stages of the game and make sure they keep their calm, just like Taylor did in Hamilton.
Thus, fans can once again expect a thriller of a contest at a flat Eden Park pitch which has short boundaries, thus once again promising the game to be a run-fest.
Squads:
India: K.L. Rahul(wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.
(With Agency Inputs)
