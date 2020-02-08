NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: Twitter disappointed after Shardul Thakur replaces Mohammed Shami

In the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, India made two changes. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav were replaced by Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Though Kohli confirmed that Shami was rested for the upcoming tests series against the Kiwis, fans were utterly disappointed as the pacer was at his best in recent games.

''Mohammed Shami is one of the best fast bowlers and he has done very well in the recent past. Why Saini is preferred ahead of #Shami?" a user questioned.