NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls give steady start to Kiwis

The main area of concern for Kohli will be their bowling which has been a touch expensive. Both spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja went for plenty in the first game and even pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah, failed to put pressure on the Kiwi batters.

Meanwhile, what the Black Caps will need to work upon is to hold their nerves in the dying stages of the game and make sure they keep their calm, just like Taylor did in Hamilton.

Squads:

India: K.L. Rahul(wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.