NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls give steady start to Kiwis

After getting thoroughly beaten by New Zealand in the 1st encounter at Hamilton on Wednesday, India faces a do-or-die situation in the second ODI at Eden Park on Saturday. If the Men in Blue lose this match, the ODI series will belong to the Kiwis.
NZ vs IND: NZ 64/0, 12.0
Martin Guptill - 32 (30)
Henry Nicholls - 30 (42)
Navdeep Saini - 13/0 (3)
Indian bowlers have failed to provide the much needed breakthrough. Guptill has looked good with four boundaries and a six. Nicholls has proved equally important. Jasprit Bumrah has been the target for the Kiwis with 29 runs coming off his four overs at an economy rate of 7.25.
NZ vs IND: NZ 28/0, 7.0
Martin Guptill - 14 (21)
Henry Nicholls - 12 (21)
Navdeep Saini - 1/0 (1)
So far so good for New Zealand as their openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls have given a good start. The Indian bowlers haven't found a way to go through them. Guptill will desperately need to convert this start into a big score. He hasn't been in the best of forms and this innings might provide the much-needed spark for him.
Playing XI:
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett
The main area of concern for Kohli will be their bowling which has been a touch expensive. Both spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja went for plenty in the first game and even pacers, including Jasprit Bumrah, failed to put pressure on the Kiwi batters.
Meanwhile, what the Black Caps will need to work upon is to hold their nerves in the dying stages of the game and make sure they keep their calm, just like Taylor did in Hamilton.
Squads:
India: K.L. Rahul(wk), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(wk/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn.
