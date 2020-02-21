NZ vs IND 1st Test: Virat Kohli's woeful run of form continues

Wellington: India captain Virat Kohli's poor run in the ongoing New Zealand tour continued on Friday as he could manage just two runs before getting dismissed by Kyle Jamieson on Day One of the first Test at the Basin Reserve.

Kohli, who came into bat after Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal, could play just seven deliveries before he poked a swinging delivery on the fifth stump line, managing an edge and was ultimately caught by Ross Taylor in slip.

In the seven limited-overs inning which the Indian skipper played against New Zealand in the ongoing tour, Kohli could manage just 180 runs (125 in 4 T20Is and 75 in 3 ODIs), including only a single half-century.

In fact, the 31-year-old has not reached the three-figure mark in his last 19 innings. His last century came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year when he scored 136.