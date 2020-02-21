NZ vs IND 1st Test: Rishabh Pant's selection over Wriddhiman Saha sparks Twitter debate

In the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand, India's captain Virat Kohli had some tough decisions to make for selecting the squad. Between a good wicket-keeper and overseas batsman, the skipper chose the latter. Rishabh Pant was selected as part of the squad while Wriddhiman Saha was left out.
Commentator Harsha Bhogle was first among many who were disappointed with the squad management. "Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed," Bhogle tweeted.
"Am waiting to see Shreya Ghoshal left out of a major concert because the other girl could strum the guitar a bit better
"Don't get me wrong. This isn't about Pant. Just think in tests you pick your best five batsmen, best four bowlers, best keeper and think about a secondary skill for number six, if at all. I hope he does well because he is a gifted young player but feel for Saha."
Exclusion of Saha also sparked a debate among netizens who were expressing their opinions on the squad management and Bhogle's statement. "Pant is better batsman than Saha in foreign condition that's why kohli picked him. Keeping should be accurate by pant otherwise we will see Saha comes back in next test," a user wrote.
Coming back to the game, India bogged down after an early fall of wickets. Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant need to hold the crease for India to reach a decent amount of runs. As this report is being filed, rain has played spoilsport in the match and the umpire has called stumps with India having scored 122 runs with the loss of five wickets in 55 overs.
