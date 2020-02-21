NZ vs IND 1st Test: Rishabh Pant's selection over Wriddhiman Saha sparks Twitter debate

In the ongoing first Test match against New Zealand, India's captain Virat Kohli had some tough decisions to make for selecting the squad. Between a good wicket-keeper and overseas batsman, the skipper chose the latter. Rishabh Pant was selected as part of the squad while Wriddhiman Saha was left out.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle was first among many who were disappointed with the squad management. "Just up and see Saha is left out. We have just told every young keeper in India not to bother becoming the best in the world behind the stumps and instead focus on getting a few more runs in front of them. Disappointed," Bhogle tweeted.