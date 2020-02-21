NZ vs IND 1st Test: Kiwi seamer Kyle Jamieson impresses with three wickets on his debut outing

India's top order batsmen including the likes of captain Virat Kohli bogged down as debutant Kyle Jamieson dismissed three with quality pace attack on Day One of the first start at the Basin Reserve.
Pujara, who is being termed as the new 'wall' of the Indian Test team, after playing out 42 deliveries, he became the first Test scalp of Jamieson. The good length delivery bowled by the tall, right-arm pacer jagged of a length and Pujara could only manage a fine edge and was caught by keeper BJ Watling after contributing with 11.
Skipper Kohli, who came in next, continued his poor run of form in the ongoing tour and was caught at first slip by Ross Taylor off the bowling of the 6 foot 8 inches tall seamer.
Kohli scored just two runs off seven deliveries and his wicket left India reeling at 40/3.
Ayaz Memon, famously known as CricketWallah took to Twitter praising the debutant. "What a start for debutant Jamieson, wickets of Pujara and Kohli already in his first spell. With lateral seam movement off the pitch and extra bounce, he’s giving batsmen harrowing time."
After an early fall of wickets, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant need to hold the crease for India to reach a decent amount of runs. As this report is being filed, rain has played spoil sport in the match with India having scored 122 runs with the loss of five wickets in 55 overs.
