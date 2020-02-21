NZ vs IND 1st Test: Kiwi seamer Kyle Jamieson impresses with three wickets on his debut outing

India's top order batsmen including the likes of captain Virat Kohli bogged down as debutant Kyle Jamieson dismissed three with quality pace attack on Day One of the first start at the Basin Reserve.

Pujara, who is being termed as the new 'wall' of the Indian Test team, after playing out 42 deliveries, he became the first Test scalp of Jamieson. The good length delivery bowled by the tall, right-arm pacer jagged of a length and Pujara could only manage a fine edge and was caught by keeper BJ Watling after contributing with 11.