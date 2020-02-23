NZ vs IND 1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane leads India's fightback as they finish on 144 for 4 at stumps on day 3

Wellington: The Indian batsmen, caught between over-cautiousness and impetuosity, produced yet another inept batting performance to put New Zealand firmly on the driver's seat at the end of third day's play in the first Test here on Sunday.

At stumps, India reached 144 for 4 in their second innings as the top-order found Trent Boult's (3/27 in 16 overs) high-quality swing bowling too hot to handle.

India now trail New Zealand by 39 runs going into fourth day, which could well be the final day of this game unless Ajinkya Rahane (25 batting, 67 balls) and Hanuma Vihari (15 batting, 70 balls) show the art of survival that was distinctly lacking in some of the other top-order batsmen.

After New Zealand's tail wagged big time to post a good first innings total of 348, the deficit of 183 understandably put India under severe pressure.

If Cheteshwar Pujara (11 off 81 balls) paid for his ultra-defensive mindset shouldering arms to an indipper, skipper Virat Kohli's (19 off 43 balls) split second indiscretion became his undoing as he went for a needless pull-shot to a well-disguised short ball.

Mayank Agarwal (58 off 99 balls) was impressive in one session and lost concentration in the second, ditto to what happened on the first day and was caught down the leg-side.

The bowler on both the occasion was Boult, who successfully took over the job of tormenting the Indian batsmen from Tim Southee (1/41 in 15 overs) and Kyle Jamieson (0/33 in 17 overs). It was a top-class seam and swing bowling show on a third day pitch, which still had something for fast bowlers.