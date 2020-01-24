NZ vs IND 1st T20I: When, where and how to watch the live telecast

India visit New Zealand for a crucial tour which will map out India's path for the T20 World Cup happening later this year. The ‘Men in Blue’ will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the island nation. The first match will take place on Friday.

When is the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match taking place?

The match will be played on 24 January, Friday.

Where is the match taking place?

The match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 12.20 PM IST.

Where can you watch live coverage of the match?

The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.

Can you watch the match online?

The match can be watched online on Hotstar.