NZ vs IND 1st T20I: When, where and how to watch the live telecast

India visit New Zealand for a crucial tour which will map out India's path for the T20 World Cup happening later this year. The ‘Men in Blue’ will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in the island nation. The first match will take place on Friday.
When is the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I match taking place?
The match will be played on 24 January, Friday.
Where is the match taking place?
The match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.
What time does the match start?
The match will start at 12.20 PM IST.
Where can you watch live coverage of the match?
The match will broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD with Hindi commentary.
Can you watch the match online?
The match can be watched online on Hotstar.
Squad:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
Despite injury issues to key white-ball personnel like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar this past home season, the bench strength has come across adequate and raring to go for challenges ahead.
New Zealand, on the other hand, have had the upper hand against India. They had beaten the ‘Men in Blue’ 2-1 in the T20I series last year. The Black Caps also won 2-1 in the T20I series during their Sri Lankan tour, and then drew 2-2 at home against England in a five-match series.
Despite the recent good record in the shortest format, there is a downbeat mood in the hosts' dressing room thanks to the 3-0 shellacking received in Australia over the past month.
