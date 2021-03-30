NZ vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confusion over revised DLS target halts play

Napier: Bangladesh played the first nine balls of their innings in the second T20I against New Zealand without knowing their correct target on Tuesday at the McLean Park. New Zealand's innings had to be closed at 173/5 in 17.5 overs after which Bangladesh went into bat chasing a revised target of 148 in 16 overs. However, play was stopped after just nine balls. On resumption of play after five minutes, the players were told that their revised target was 170 in 16 overs.

"Right and now we can play. 170 confirmed as what Bangladesh will need to win from 16 overs. Play returns at McLean Park. #NZvBAN," said a tweet from the BlackCaps Twitter account upon resumption of play. This too was later corrected to 171 only after the 13th over of the chase. Bangladesh eventually fell 28 runs short of the DLS target.

"I don't think I have been involved in a game before where batters go out and don't know what the DLS target is. There was a lot of rain around. Nobody had any idea of how many we needed after five or six overs. I don't think the game should have started until it was finalised, before there was a clear indication of what is required, and what we needed at certain stages. I don't quite think it (the conduct of the match) was good enough this evening," Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.