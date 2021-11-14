NZ vs AUS: Kane Williamson scores fastest fifty in Men's T20 World Cup final

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain, scored the fastest fifty in a Men's T20 World Cup final. He achieved the feat against Australia in Dubai on Sunday.

Williamson had a slow start after walking in early after the fall of Daryl Mitchell. He was on 18 of 19 before teeing off in the second half of the innings. He took Mitchell Starc's left-arm seam apart, after being dropped by Josh Hazlewood early in the innings.

The New Zealand captain got to his half century - his 14th in T20Is - off just 32 balls, when he hit sixes off Adam Zampa's successive balls. Kumar Sangakkara and Joe Root held the record previously, off 33 balls.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 08:48 PM IST