'NZ may ask for match to be called off': Shoaib Akhtar makes sassy remark ahead of Pak vs New Zealand World Cup match

As Pakistan takes on New Zealand in super-12 stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, former Pakistan fast bowler, and cricket commentator Shoaib Akhtar made a cheeky remark ahead of the game saying that the Black Caps may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns.

The comment comes in relation to the Kane Williamson-led side canceling their Pakistan tour in the recent month citing a 'security threat' to its players and organizers in Pakistan.

“I request all Pakistan fans to remain silent and not enjoy too extravagantly. There is every chance that New Zealand may ask for the match to be called off due to too much noise inside the stadium, if not for security concerns,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja had expressed his dismay at Black Cap's decision to abandon a limited-overs series over security concerns just as the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi.

“Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!!” tweeted Raja, appointed Monday as the new PCB chairman.

Raja also indicated that the matter should be taken to the International Cricket Council.

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will be in a mood to thrash New Zealand in the opportunity that they have gained. Pakistan kicked off their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 in style with a clinical win over arch-rivals India in their opening encounter at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). The side won their first-ever game against India in the ICC World Cup with an astounding 10 wickets.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 09:01 PM IST