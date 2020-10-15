Now, a Google search for Shubman Gill's wife shows Sara Tendulkar - here's why

This set tongues wagging as many were intrigued by this young couple’s budding relationship.

Not to mention, the duo are constant commentators on each other’s social media posts.

Earlier, when Gill bought his swanky new Range Rover, it was Sara who wished him with a congratulatory message, while fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya teased the lad by writing, “most welcome from her.”

Why does Google come up with these search results?

Google relies on automated systems to determine whether a page or in this case, name, would be a good snippet to highlight. In this case, the featured snippet came from a website that falsely claimed that Khan was married to Sharma.

The search engine may also have been swayed by many reports that had been published earlier this year following an interview that saw Khan name Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta as his favourite Bollywood actresses. And when a lot of websites and pages put their names in conjunction, this appears to have confused the algorithm with the rather startling results.