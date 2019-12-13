Nothing can be better than this: Rohit Sharma's heartfelt post for wife Ritika on wedding anniversary

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been on a winning streak this year. The 'Hitman' broke several records this year, which include most number of sixes in international cricket in 2019, and recently became the first Indian batsman to smash 400 sixes in international cricket.
However, cricket isn't the only victorious achievement for Sharma. Today, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh complete four blissful years of marriage. The cricket sensation took to his Instagram and shared an adorable post with his better half. "Can’t imagine my life moving forward without you. Nothing can be better than this. I love you @ritssajdeh", he wrote.
The couple got married in 2015, and have named Samaira, who was born on December 30, 2018.
Recently, Rohit Sharma, joined hands with Spanish LaLiga as its brand ambassador in India. "Indian football has taken giant leap in the last few years. It has become competitive and you can see that when you watch ISL or when you see the Indian national team play," Rohit told IANS.
When asked who the best footballer in Indian cricket team is, Rohit replied: "There are lots of them actually... We have got Zlatan Ibrahimovic in our squad as well, that's Ishant Sharma. But M.S. Dhoni is the number one football player."
