'Not worthy to play': Danish Kaneria slams Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw

On Wednesday, during the first ODI match between India and New Zealand, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria criticised India's squad selection. He questioned why Kedar Jadhav is not in the bowler's line-up. He also pointed out that Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant should have played instead of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.
Kaneria took to Twitter and said, "Very bad fielding placement by Team India. Bowling disappointed a lot! I failed to understand that why @JadhavKedar is not bowling? Manish Pandey and Rishabh must play in place of Prithvi and Mayank. @BCCI"
In the ongoing second ODI fixture, India once again sent Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal to open the scoreboard and yet again both failed to make an impact as they were dismissed on 24 and 3 runs respectively.
This put Kaneria in a 'told you so' situation as the former cricketer once again took to Twitter reminding us of his previous tweet. "As i mentioned earlier, Mayank Aggarwal and Prithvi are not worthy to play in place of Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant," he wrote.
Coming back to match, the Kiwis put India on a chase of 275 runs. As this report is being filed, India is 251 with the loss of 9 wickets. With Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal on the crease, will India achieve the target in 2 overs?
Jadeja almost won India the 2019 World Cup, can he pull it off this time?
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)