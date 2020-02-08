'Not worthy to play': Danish Kaneria slams Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw

On Wednesday, during the first ODI match between India and New Zealand, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria criticised India's squad selection. He questioned why Kedar Jadhav is not in the bowler's line-up. He also pointed out that Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant should have played instead of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal.

Kaneria took to Twitter and said, "Very bad fielding placement by Team India. Bowling disappointed a lot! I failed to understand that why @JadhavKedar is not bowling? Manish Pandey and Rishabh must play in place of Prithvi and Mayank. @BCCI"