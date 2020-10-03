'Not worried about Purple Cap': RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has eyes on this prize

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed the Purple Cap as he picked the scalps of Rajasthan Royals batsmen Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa and Mahipal Lomror at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chahal now has 8 wickets from four games with an economy rate of 7.18 as compared to Shami's eight wickets at an economy of 7.86.

But that is not the point of focus for Chahal and RCB. Kohli and Co are aiming for the most important prize this season - the IPL trophy, something which RCB has never laid their hands on.

"Not worried about the Purple Cap, the whole team is just focused on winning the trophy for RCB," Chahal said during the mid-innings break.

Coming back to the RCB-RR game, it wasn't easy playing under the scorching sun and Chahal said that the heat and the humidity made conditions really tough for all those out in the middle.

"It is very humid. Playing after six months in this humidity. We thought they would get 170 but restricting them to 155 is good," he said.

Despite the heat, Chahal was brilliant with the ball as he finished with figures of 3/24 from his four overs. Asked about his own performance, Chahal said he was happy with how he has been bowling in the IPL.

"I'm very happy with the way the ball has been coming out from my hand. When I came to bowl in the third over, I realized that it's a slow wicket and didn't go to my googlies a lot," he pointed.

Asked about a smart catch to dismiss Samson of his own bowling, Chahal said: "I realised that I'm dropping a few in international cricket, so I'm working on it (catching). I dropped 8 to 10 catches in the beginning so I am working."