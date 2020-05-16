'Not today': Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman recalls the moment when MS Dhoni missed a stumping chance

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers in the world for his quickfire stumping.

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman is among many victims of Dhoni's stumping but in the 2019 ODI World Cup the Bangladesh batsman came prepared and outsmarted Thala.

Sabbir recalled that moment while speaking on a Facebook live episode with Cricfrenzy.

"Dhoni had stumped me during the T20 World Cup in Bangalore. He had a stumping chance in last year’s World Cup in England as well. This time, I slid back into the crease before him and told him, "Not today," he said.

Sabbir further revealed how he asked Dhoni about the secret of his bat and his ability to hit big sixes.

"I asked him what the secret of his bat was. Why whatever he hits goes for sixes when we have to struggle to clear the fence. He had said it was all about confidence," he said.

"I had asked him to give his bat to me for the India match. Dhoni had said he could give me his bat but that I could not use it in the match against India. I could play against other teams with it," he added.