'Not the day to show your hypocrisy': Netizens lose their calm over Virat Kohli's 'crackerless' Diwali wish

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali and urged countrymen to celebrate the festival of light without crackers.
"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May god bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.
Kohli's greetings, however, backfired when netizens lost their cool over the skipper's 'hypocrisy'.
Kohli, meanwhile, is currently in Sydney with the Indian team to play limited-overs series against Australia. Earlier this week, the BCCI announced that Kohli will be missing three Test matches in the upcoming series against Australia.
Kohli has been granted paternity leave and as a result, he will be featuring in just the opening Test of the four-match series.