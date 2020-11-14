'Not the day to show your hypocrisy': Netizens lose their calm over Virat Kohli's 'crackerless' Diwali wish

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali and urged countrymen to celebrate the festival of light without crackers.

"A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May god bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion," Kohli said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.