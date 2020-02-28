'Not sure if being a nice guy works for him': Gautam Gambhir wants an angry Kohli before 2nd NZ Test

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that being a 'nice guy' does not suit Virat Kohli and that the Indian skipper should resort to 'being angry' for his team's sake. Virat Kohli has had a very poor away tour against New Zealand and Gambhir believes the skipper needs an 'emotionally charged' performance to be back at his best.

In his column for The Times of India, Gambhir wrote, "He (Kohli) was asked before the start of this tour if he saw it as a revenge series after losing to them in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. At the time Kohli replied, ‘Even if you want to think of revenge these guys are so nice that you can’t get into that zone.’ I am not sure if this part of Virat Kohli really works for him."