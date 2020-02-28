'Not sure if being a nice guy works for him': Gautam Gambhir wants an angry Kohli before 2nd NZ Test

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that being a 'nice guy' does not suit Virat Kohli and that the Indian skipper should resort to 'being angry' for his team's sake. Virat Kohli has had a very poor away tour against New Zealand and Gambhir believes the skipper needs an 'emotionally charged' performance to be back at his best.
In his column for The Times of India, Gambhir wrote, "He (Kohli) was asked before the start of this tour if he saw it as a revenge series after losing to them in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. At the time Kohli replied, ‘Even if you want to think of revenge these guys are so nice that you can’t get into that zone.’ I am not sure if this part of Virat Kohli really works for him."
Gambhir added that Kohli is at his best when he is 'riled up' and then he is actually having a contest. He believes that although 'revenge' might be exaggerated, he's not sure about the 'nice guys' emotion either.
He further said, "I think Kohli is wired up to be that emotionally charged sportsperson who can play a cover drive with calmness of a sage and then lead his troops like an animated cheerleader."
In the seven limited-overs inning which the Indian skipper played against New Zealand in the ongoing tour, Kohli could manage just 180 runs (125 in 4 T20Is and 75 in 3 ODIs), including only a single half-century.
In fact, the 31-year-old has not reached the three-figure mark in his last 19 innings. His last century came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last year when he scored 136.
After the first Test, Kohli had a few words to say on his team's loss. He said, "Some people might want it to be the end of the world but it's not. For us, it's a game of cricket we lost and we move on and keep our heads high."
Kohli added," We understand that we need to play well to win, also at home. There's no cakewalk at international level as teams will come and beat you. You accept it and that defines our character as a side."
(With Agency Inputs)