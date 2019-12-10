Not scared of any team, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: In the backdrop of series-decider against West Indies, Indian opener Rohit Sharma at the pre-match press conference said the Men in Blue are not scared of any team and have the ability to turn around any game.

"We are not scared of any team. Like I said they were good on that particular day and they won the game, as simple as that. If we are good, we know we can win any game at any given condition," Sharma said on Tuesday.

However, Sharma didn’t undermine the big-hitting West Indies line-up, as he added: "They have got some power-hitters right from the top to the end. It is a good challenge for our bowlers to bowl against a team like that where you know every second ball they are going to come and try to hit six," he added.

Furthermore, terming the T20 bosses as an ‘unpredicatable’ team, he praised the skipper Keiron Pollard for leading his team from the front.

"They are very unpredictable as a team. You never know what they can come up with on that given day like we saw the other day. Even in the first game, they played very well and it was Virat's brilliance that got us over. But with West Indies, this is always expected and they play well as a team," he said.

When asked if the team has decided on the squad that will tour to Australia for the next year T20 World Cup, he said: "See, I don't want to keep saying that we are trying to build a squad for the WC. It is still a long, long way ahead. We just need to focus on winning the series and that will keep us in good state, moving forward,"

"If we keep winning games, keep doing the right things on the field, the composition of the team will take care (of itself)," he added.

The right-hander had his rationale for why he want to take one series at a time. "We are playing against a quality team and hereafter Sri Lanka is coming, then we go to New Zealand and thereafter there are a lot of T20s to focus on. If we focus on the present, that will help us more than anything else. Right now, we need to see what are the mistakes we are making so that when we come out and play every fresh game, we look like a different side."