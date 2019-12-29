'Not just you, Dada': Twitter relates with Sourav Ganguly's latest picture

Sourav Ganguly's life seems to have gotten more busy eversince he became president of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).
The former Indian captain took to Twitter and wrote, "Hate working on a Sunday." Ganguly also shared a picture of himself standing in a garden by a swing.
Twitter instantly related with Sourav Ganguly's picture and a flood of responses came Dada's way. One user quoted the famous Ben Parker quote, "With great power comes great responsibility." "Not just you, Dada," wrote another user. Hilariously, a user advised the former Indian captain to learn from PM Modi because he never sleeps.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
