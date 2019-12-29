Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently said that leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was mistreated by his team-mates because he was a Hindu.
Kaneria agreed with Akhtar's comments and said he told the truth. Kaneria added that he'll reveal names of players who didn't like to talk to him as he was a Hindu. He said that he didn't have the courage to speak on it, but now he will.
Not just Danish Kaneria, even SriLankan opener Dilshan faced attacks over religion in Pakistan in 2014 during a ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Shehzad was seen telling Dilshan: "If you are a non-Muslim and you turn Muslim, no matter whatever you do in your life, straight to heaven."
Although Dilshan's reply was not clear, Shehzad continued mocking,"Then be ready for the fire."
Dilshan, who was born to a Muslim father and a Buddhist mother. He was known as Tuwan Mohamed Dilshan, later he changed his name to Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Dilshan just before his international debut in 1999.
Pakistan Cricket Board questioned Shehzad for his contentious comment on his Sri Lankan counterpart. The batsman stated that it was his personal chat with Dilshan, and there was nothing more to it.
However there was no official complaint made by the Sri Lankan board over the issue so it didn't stretch for a long time.
Dilshan retired in 2016 from International cricket after appearing for Sri Lanka in 330 ODIs, 87 Tests and 80 T20Is.
Meanwhile, Shehzad has been sidelined by selectors due to poor performances. He last featured for Pakistan in October in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. He could only manage 17 runs from the first two games and was dropped in the final match.
