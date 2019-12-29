Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar recently said that leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was mistreated by his team-mates because he was a Hindu.

Kaneria agreed with Akhtar's comments and said he told the truth. Kaneria added that he'll reveal names of players who didn't like to talk to him as he was a Hindu. He said that he didn't have the courage to speak on it, but now he will.

Not just Danish Kaneria, even SriLankan opener Dilshan faced attacks over religion in Pakistan in 2014 during a ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Shehzad was seen telling Dilshan: "If you are a non-Muslim and you turn Muslim, no matter whatever you do in your life, straight to heaven."

Although Dilshan's reply was not clear, Shehzad continued mocking,"Then be ready for the fire."