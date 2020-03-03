Not in denial but New Zealand isn’t India’s ‘bogey' team: Kohli

A disappointed Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that his side was "completely outplayed" by New Zealand in the two-Test series and they can't live in denial about "not being brave enough" to counter adverse conditions.

"Obviously quite disappointed with how we played in this series. I feel like we were completely outplayed in this series," the Indian captain was honest and forthright in his assessment following the seven-wicket loss.

"We obviously didn't play the kind of cricket we do as a team. The thing to take away from here is to not shy away from things that have gone wrong and instead address them straight up, and not be in denial," he said.

Asked to point out what exactly went wrong, Kohli felt the outlook towards a series in adverse conditions was "not ideal".

"I think the outlook as far as I am concerned, and as far as I saw things happening, was not ideal for us in this series. We were not positive enough. We were not brave enough in moments, which we have done in the past. Skills follow your mindset, simple as that."

However, he didn't like New Zealand being called India's "bogey team", having lost to the Black Caps in 2019 World Cup semifinal and two series in white and red ball formats.