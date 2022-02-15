Not Bengaluru, Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test match in Mohali

Former India skipper Virat Kohli will be playing is 100th Test match in Mohali from March 4 to March 8 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed a change in schedule for the Indian team's Test series against Sri Lanka.

The BCCI today announced revised itinerary for the home series against Sri Lanka, beginning February 25, confirming that the T20 series will be played before the Test rubber. Initially, the two-Test series was planned before the T20 matches.

"Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23," said the BCCI in a statement. It was recently reported by media that the T20s against the Lankan side will take place before Test matches in Mohali and Bengaluru and the cricket body has now confirmed it.

The second Test will be played in Bengaluru from February 12-16.

The first T20 will be played in Lucknow on February 25 before the teams travel up the hills to Dharamsala for second and third game on February 26 and 27.

(With PTI inputs)

