Not Anushka Sharma; Check out Rashid Khan's personal life and search for a real wife

Google is convinced that actor Anushka Sharma is married to Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan who is currently playing in IPL 2020 as part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. And unfortunately, the slew of articles that have been written about the gaffe has only muddled the algorithm further.

While the search engine had earlier quoted an incorrect article to create a featured snippet, this has now been replaced with the news articles pointing out the gaffe in question. Anushka Sharma however continues to remain the featured highlighted answer from the search engine.