Google is convinced that actor Anushka Sharma is married to Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan who is currently playing in IPL 2020 as part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad. And unfortunately, the slew of articles that have been written about the gaffe has only muddled the algorithm further.
While the search engine had earlier quoted an incorrect article to create a featured snippet, this has now been replaced with the news articles pointing out the gaffe in question. Anushka Sharma however continues to remain the featured highlighted answer from the search engine.
Now, in case you've been swayed by the all-knowing Google, let us tell you that Rashid Khan is not married. And it does not seem as though matrimony is looming in the immediate future for the cricketer. We say this because Khan had, in an earlier interview said that he would get married after Afghanistan won the World Cup.
The star cricketer had noted in an interview earlier this year that he would only get engaged and then married "once Afghanistan wins the World Cup".
And while Twitter with its usual lack of tact made jibes about how he might be facing eternal solitude, the Afghanistan Cricket team's World Cup track record hasn't been the greatest thus far. Till date Afghanistan has clocked in two appearances at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, having made their debut in 2015. In both the 2015 as well as the 2019 World Cup, their best results had been reaching the Group Stage.
The next World Cup is slated to take place in 2023, and if one goes by Khan's earlier words, marriage certainly does not seem to be in his immediate future.
